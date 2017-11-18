Ambassador of Brazil visits Sadiq Public School

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 18 (APP):Brazilian Ambassador to Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins visited Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur alongwith his wife. Principal Sadiq Public School Mian Muhammad Ahmad

briefed the visiting dignitary about all the facilities being given to the boys and girls regarding curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at the shcool. Mr Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins

praised the administration for running the school in a befitting manner. He highly appreciated the upkeep of the campus and expressed his liking for the flora and fauna of the school. The Ambassador of Brazil expressed his desire to start a student teacher exchange program with similar schools of Brazil. He also praised the vision of founder of the school Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi for establishing an institute of such a great caliber for producing leaders in all walks of life.