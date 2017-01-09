All set to announce Mobile App Awards winners by January end: PTA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
(PTA) would announce winners of Mobile App Awards for which
developers prepared mobile applications to help disabled persons
in performing necessary functions of everyday life with help of
mobile phones.
The Authority is set to announce winners of the App Awards
as finale of app award competition is scheduled to be held
during last week of this month.
PTA and Internet Society (ISOC) Asia-Pacific Bureau had
initiated “Pakistan Mobile App Awards-2016” in collaboration with
Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Telenor
& Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP).
As per details, this year’s competition theme was “Embracing
Mobile Accessibility” that aimed to focus on development of mobile
applications on needs of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in
Pakistan.
The 2016, Mobile App Awards has been invited to harness
benefits of technology to promote digital inclusion, and embrace
Persons with Disabilities. The application submission deadline was
August 25, 2016.
All the applicants were assigned with mentors/facilitators who
guided them in development of applications.
The developed application submission deadline was December 10,
2016 and out of 30 submitted proposals, PTA received only 11
developed applications in different categories, however, received no
application developed for persons who are hearing impaired.
In his comments, Chairman PTA, Dr. Syed Ismail Shah expressed
the hope that application would enable people with disabilities to
live like normal people with help of mobile phones that could enable
them to do shopping, selling, submitting utility bills and
communicating with other people for everyday matters.
Telenor Pakistan will extend financial support of prize money
as first prize of the competition is Rs. 300,000, runner up would
receive Rs 200,000, third place runner will be given Rs. 100,000 and
two consolation awards each of Rs. 50.000 will also be given.
Some of the applications along with the short description
include Pocket Directorate which is for person who are visually
impaired. This Application will help people with visual impairment.
User can ask from the App to name direction. The App will process
audio input and will respond the user accordingly (Audio Output).
User can communicate with App without tapping any button. It works
on voice completely.
The other App is iCataract. Vision loss prevents millions of
people worldwide from living an independent life. Cataract is one of
the leading causes of avoidable blindness. The proposed solution
`iCataract’ provides a low-cost, self operative and simple cataract
detection and diagnosis system.
Similarly, Power Eye is an App that would serve as glasses for
low vision people, using Google cardboard as a supporting platform.
Get a Side is also another App which is a sensor based Android
mobile application. It aims to make blind people walk easily without
someone else’s help and can go anywhere in a way that App will take
signals from the sensor which is wearable and will direct the person
accordingly through Bluetooth device fitted in the ear.
The person in this way, does not have to start App every time. It
would be activated all time in his/her smartphone. If any hurdle
comes in a way while walking, the app would direct him/her to get on
left or right side accordingly. Likewise, if stairs come on a way,
sensor would direct the person to go up or down.
Another App is Tell Me and basic purpose of this Android
application is to facilitate blind and visually impaired people that
what is going on around them. It is primarily a voice.
All set to announce Mobile App Awards winners by January end: PTA
ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority