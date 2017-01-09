All set to announce Mobile App Awards winners by January end: PTA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

(PTA) would announce winners of Mobile App Awards for which

developers prepared mobile applications to help disabled persons

in performing necessary functions of everyday life with help of

mobile phones.

The Authority is set to announce winners of the App Awards

as finale of app award competition is scheduled to be held

during last week of this month.

PTA and Internet Society (ISOC) Asia-Pacific Bureau had

initiated “Pakistan Mobile App Awards-2016” in collaboration with

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, Telenor

& Special Talent Exchange Programme (STEP).

As per details, this year’s competition theme was “Embracing

Mobile Accessibility” that aimed to focus on development of mobile

applications on needs of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in

Pakistan.

The 2016, Mobile App Awards has been invited to harness

benefits of technology to promote digital inclusion, and embrace

Persons with Disabilities. The application submission deadline was

August 25, 2016.

All the applicants were assigned with mentors/facilitators who

guided them in development of applications.

The developed application submission deadline was December 10,

2016 and out of 30 submitted proposals, PTA received only 11

developed applications in different categories, however, received no

application developed for persons who are hearing impaired.

In his comments, Chairman PTA, Dr. Syed Ismail Shah expressed

the hope that application would enable people with disabilities to

live like normal people with help of mobile phones that could enable

them to do shopping, selling, submitting utility bills and

communicating with other people for everyday matters.

Telenor Pakistan will extend financial support of prize money

as first prize of the competition is Rs. 300,000, runner up would

receive Rs 200,000, third place runner will be given Rs. 100,000 and

two consolation awards each of Rs. 50.000 will also be given.

Some of the applications along with the short description

include Pocket Directorate which is for person who are visually

impaired. This Application will help people with visual impairment.

User can ask from the App to name direction. The App will process

audio input and will respond the user accordingly (Audio Output).

User can communicate with App without tapping any button. It works

on voice completely.

The other App is iCataract. Vision loss prevents millions of

people worldwide from living an independent life. Cataract is one of

the leading causes of avoidable blindness. The proposed solution

`iCataract’ provides a low-cost, self operative and simple cataract

detection and diagnosis system.

Similarly, Power Eye is an App that would serve as glasses for

low vision people, using Google cardboard as a supporting platform.

Get a Side is also another App which is a sensor based Android

mobile application. It aims to make blind people walk easily without

someone else’s help and can go anywhere in a way that App will take

signals from the sensor which is wearable and will direct the person

accordingly through Bluetooth device fitted in the ear.

The person in this way, does not have to start App every time. It

would be activated all time in his/her smartphone. If any hurdle

comes in a way while walking, the app would direct him/her to get on

left or right side accordingly. Likewise, if stairs come on a way,

sensor would direct the person to go up or down.

Another App is Tell Me and basic purpose of this Android

application is to facilitate blind and visually impaired people that

what is going on around them. It is primarily a voice.