AJK to launch its official news agency, TV channel soon

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 11 (APP): AJK government had decided to launched its own official News Agency, TV channel soon in order to make AJK Press Information Department a vibrant institution.

In this regard an integrated plan is being evolved to ensure the performance of the department harmonious to the need of the modern age for the swift dissemination of information of human interest emanating to the Kashmir freedom struggle and the activities the

nation-building institutions for the speedy progress and prosperity of AJK, said on wednesday the Mansoor Qadir Dar the Secretary Information, Tourism and Information Technology of AJK.

“This is also aimed at to promote and strengthen the links between the AJK government and the media in order to ensure the most effective role of the media for projecting Kashmir cause in more most effective manner both at home and abroad besides to highlight the fast-paced development activities in AJK”, he added.

Dar expressed these views during an inter-action session with the

local journalists belonging to the national print and electronic media as well as the regional press at the PWD rest house.

He was accompanied by Director General Press Information Department AJK Raja Azher Iqbal, Information Officer Javed Malick and other officials of the State Info. Department from Mirpur division.

The meeting of the AJK Secretary Information with the local journalists was primarily aimed to inquire about the problems of the local journalists in performance of their professional duties.

The Secretary Information Mansoor Qadir Dar said that the government has determined the priorities to make more affective the AJK Press Foundation in letter and spirit for the welfare of the working journalists with prime focus to boost their professional skills during the performance of their duties.

He said that a policy was also being reviewed to make more effective the indiscriminate distribution of the official advertisements of the AJK government and the semi-government departments according to the determined policy of the government through the district correspondents of the national English and Urdu dailies besides the

regional periodicals through the Divisional Information offices in AJK.

Senior Journalists Altaf Hamid Rao, Hafiz Muhammad Maqsood, Muhammad Ramzan Ghughtai, Raja Habib Ullah Khan, Kamran Abid Bukhari and others also highlighted the problems being faced by the local media men.