AJK PM to sue for misreporting his press conference.

MUZAFFARABAD, July 31 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced to sue those who had misreported his press conference for damaging his credibility and ideology.

According to a statement issued here Monday by his office, he (Haider)

directed his legal team to prepare a case against the News Agency, which reported his press conference misquoting him against Pakistan to damage his credibility and ideology.

Haider told legal team that his statement was misreported, distorted and words were used without any contest to give it wrong meaning which was an attempt to damage freedom struggle in Kashmir.