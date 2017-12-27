AJK PM constitutes committee to oversee self determination day function’s arrangements

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has constituted a ministerial committee to oversee arrangements of different functions in connection with self determination day that will be observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on January 5.

On this day in 1948, the United Nations (UN) had passed a resolution granting the right to self determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that is still to be implemented.

The people of Kashmir will observe this day as right to self determination day every year to realize the international community about implementation of this key resolution.

The Prime Minister directed all the concerned departments to make all arrangements to officially observe the day throughout the valley to remind the UN its pledges with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and responsibilities in this regard.

The committee headed by Minister Social Welfare Naureen Arif will comprise on Minister for Education Barrister Iftikhar Gilani, Members legislative Assembly Dr Mustafa Bashir, Naseema Wani and secretaries of education, Services and Liberation cell departments.

The main function of the day will be organized at Muzaffarabad under the aegis of Kashmir Liberation Cell after which a rally will bring out from district complex to UN Observers Office where a memorandum will be handed over to observer for UN Secretary General.

Functions and rallies will also be organised in other districts and towns of Azad Kashmir to highlight the significance of the day and express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).