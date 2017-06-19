AJK legislators appreciates PM Nawaz Sharif for doubling development budget for AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, June 19 (APP): The AJK Legislative Assembly on Monday continued budget debate reviewing the budget 2016-17 and the fiscal year 2017-18 on

third consecutive day and highly appreciated the Prime

Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif for doubling the development budget

for AJK.

The members including Chaudhry Masood Khalid, Faiza Manzoor,

Chaudhry Rukhsar appreciated the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz

Sharif for increasing the development budget and said it would help

in the development of the area.

The legislators lauded the Prime Minister Raja Farooq for introducing

NTS system for ensuring and upholding merit and transparency in the

system in AJK.

The legislators noted that record development projects had been

completed under Prime Minister Community Infrastructure Development

Program and said that launching of NTS system and Health Emergency

Program were the achievements of incumbent government of AJK.

The Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir chaired the

session. The member AJK Assembly and Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir

Ch Abdul Majeed taking part in the budget debate suggested the government

to make proper use of the development budget and said the government

should start the development projects where it is necessary.

He observed that government should take opposition into confidence on

national issues and hold consultations regarding the issues adding different walks of life

have reservations on this budget and the

government should have presented the budget after holding consultations

with economic experts, traders, working class and others.

The MLA from district Poonch and Chief of Pakistan Peoples’ Party

Azad Kashmir Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan criticizing the government said

the government should not have make increase in its incentives.

“We should promote democratic norms in liberated territory while

taking decisions,” he said and suggested the government should allocate adequate funds

for the Kashmir freedom movement.

The other MLA Chaudhry Yaseen Gulshan said that his constituency Abbaspur

Sector is near the Line of Control and is badly affected by indiscriminate Indian firing and

shelling. He said the affected people needed prompt medical facilities but lacked

healthcare facility in the area.

He said that Tehsil Hospital building was badly damaged and new building

is under construction.

Ch. Yaseen Gulshan demanded the government to ensure medical

facilities including medicines and ambulance services for the victims of Indian firing.