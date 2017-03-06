AJ&K Govt. committed to reduce disaster risk: PM AJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir
Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday said disaster management
system has under special focus of government in order to reduce
disaster risk.
While addressing the launching ceremony of “Road Map Disaster Risk
Management Azad Jummu and Kahmir (2017-2026)” Farooq Haider said, ” I assure all the stake holders that government of Azad Jummu and Kahmir shall provide full support for the smooth implementation of
road map and services of Disaster Management Authority to
facilitate road map”.
He said Azad Jummu and Kashmir was exposed to range of hazards
including floods, earth quakes , landslide, cloud burst, GOLF and
snow avalanches.
He appreciated the efforts of State Disaster Management Authority
(SDMA) and support provided by Islamic Relief (IR) for bringing out
Disaster Risk Management road map for Kashmir.
He hoped that road map will serve as the basis for formulation of
disaster management plans and programmes in Azad Jummu and Kashmir.
State Disaster Management Authority has launched the of “Road Map
Disaster Risk Management Azad Jummu and Kahmir (2017-2026)” in
collaboration with Islamic relief (IR).
Secretery SDMA Zaheer-ud-din Qureshi speaking on the occasion said, to develop a policy and operational document for disaster risk management at the State and District levels encompassing all the aspects related to disaster management policy, strategies and actions, along with roles and
responsibilities of key stakeholders.
He said, “we aim to operationalize the institution mechanism for
effective disaster management AJ&K by involving all the stake
holders to share responsibility by taking lead role in the
implementation process”.
Country Director Islamic Releif Adnan Cheema said, “we aim to
strengthen the state level institution and legal system for disaster
management”.
