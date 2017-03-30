Aizaz Chaudhry urges American businessmen to avail opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, March 30(APP): Pakistan Ambassador to USA, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry highlighting the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan invited US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) to avail new investment opportunities opening up in Pakistan.

According to a message received here Thursday morning, he was addressing a luncheon round table reception hosted by USPBC in Washington DC. The President USPBC Esperanza Jelalian and Chairman USPBC Dr. Mehmood Khan welcomed the Ambassador Chaudhry upon joining his assignment as Pakistan Ambassador to the US.

The security and economic situation has improved tremendously & new

investment opportunities are opening up in Pakistan. More closer economic, commercial & investment between the Pakistan and US can further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ambassador remarked.

Commenting on CPEC, he underscored that CPEC is a major development on economic front and it is a win-win situation not only for both the countries but for the entire region. Bulk of the investment is going into the energy sector and during the next phase, new Industrial Zones will be established to open up new investment opportunities for the investors from all over the world particularly from the US, the Ambassador added.

Ambassador Chaudhry further said we should reach out to the potential investors and businessmen to get benefit from the new investment opportunities in Pakistan. The current Government is pursuing investor friendly policies to encourage foreign investment.

Pakistan American diaspora can play a very significant role in

strengthening Pakistan-US economic and trade ties, Ambassador concluded.

On the occasion, Ambassador Chaudhry had been given honorary membership of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC).