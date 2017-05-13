Aizaz Chaudhry congratulates Akbar Ahmed on achieving Scholar-Teacher Award of the Year

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry commended Ambassador Akbar Ahmed on his winning of ‘Scholar/Teacher of the Year Award for 2016-17’ by the American University School of International Service (SIS).

As a leading faculty member of SIS, one of the top ten schools of international affairs in the US, Ambassador Ahmed has received this Award in recognition of his “innovative, important and inspiring” mentoring of his students and his services to the community, according to a message received here.

The Award given to Ambassador Ahmed is a reflection of his achievements as a member of SIS faculty.

Speaking at the Faculty Awards Ceremony, Dean of SIS James Goldgeier said “Ahmed is a legend”. He spoke highly of Ambassador Ahmed’s contributions to both his field of study and to the student experience in SIS as reported in the Huffington Post on 11 May. Ambassador Ahmed is an extraordinary teacher and a real mentor to his students, he added.

Ambassador Akbar Ahmed has dedicated his career to bridging the divide between the West and the Muslim World. Over the past sixteen years, Ambassador Ahmed has written a number of books, including his quartet of studies exploring relations between the West and the Muslim World, three plays, and a collection of poetry, as well as countless articles.

Ambassador Ahmed has also produced two films and delivered a number of lectures to Churches, Mosques, universities, Govt. Agencies etc around the World.

Prior to his time at American University, Ambassador Ahmed also

conceived and completed the Jinnah Quartet, including the documentary Mr. Jinnah: The Making of Pakistan (1997) and the feature film, Jinnah (1998), starring Sir Christopher Lee.

Ambassador Akbar Ahmed had an illustrious career as Civil Servant as

well. He has served as the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK & Ireland, Iqbal Chair at the University of Cambridge and earlier as a Commissioner in the Pakistani regions of the Balochistan and Waziristan.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry in his message regarded Ambassador Ahmed as one of the important members of the Pakistani-American community who are rendering valuable services in the US & wished him success in his future endeavors.