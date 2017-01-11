Air Chief expresses grief on Sindh Governor’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Sohail Aman expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Sindh Governor Justice ® Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

He paid rich tribute to the departed soul for his great services for the country, says a press release.

The Air Chief also prayed that Allah Almighty may grant heaven to the deceased and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.