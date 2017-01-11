ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force Sohail Aman expressed heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Sindh Governor Justice ® Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui.
He paid rich tribute to the departed soul for his great services for the country, says a press release.
The Air Chief also prayed that Allah Almighty may grant heaven to the deceased and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.
Air Chief expresses grief on Sindh Governor’s demise
