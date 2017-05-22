AIOU all set to launch non-formal teaching programmes

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has all set to launch non-formal teaching programmes in order to provide quality education to the people through distance learning system.

An official of the university told APP that these will be post-graduate diploma and certificate courses of non-formal teachers’ training.

He said that necessary funding for this purpose will be provided by UNESCO.

In this connection, the two sides have entered into a formal agreement of bilateral cooperation to upgrade non-formal teaching.

He said that on assurance of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui,

the university will exploit all possible avenues to fight out illiteracy and promote teachers’ training, through open distance learning system.

It was aimed at introducing academically accredited teachers’ training courses in non-formal education official said, adding that it will also provide academic-related support to stake-holders, who are working under non-formal system.

The project was also shared with Ministry of Education and

Professional Development and other stake-holders to achieve the

desired goals, he added.

He said that there was non-availability of certified training courses

for the teachers engaged in non-formal education.

Through this initiative, he said the University will fill the gap by producing trained teachers as per the requirements of distance learning system.

The AIOU has the dedicated department of distance, non-formal

and continuing education that has been given the task of producing

trained teachers through certified courses, he added.