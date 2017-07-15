Ahsan criticises Imran Khan for halting development

SIALKOT, July 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and

Development, Ahsan Iqbal Saturday urged the masses to hold accountability

of those anti-state elements, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan,

halting the way of development and hatching conspiracies against

the grand project of CPEC.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an important meeting

of the party workers at Narowal.

He said masses brought Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in power by

giving heavy mandate to PML-N in 2013 general elections.

The minister said Imran Khan and his companions were negating

and insulting this public mandate by launching anti democracy and anti Pakistan conspiracies. He said the people of Pakistan had already rejected the negative politics of Imran Khan, through which Imran Khan was trying to come into the power through back channels.

He said the political elements busy in political juggleries now had

become the main opponents of the grand projects including CPEC

and projects of producing the cheaper electricity in Pakistan. The

minister said Pakistan would generate cheap electricity in 2018.

Ahsan Iqbal said the enemies of CPEC project were the enemies

of Pakistan.

He said PML-N was foiling all the conspiracies to derail

democracy and would not allow anyone to topple the elected government.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was still confident and enjoying

heavy mandate of masses to stay in power and complete the constitutional term of this government.