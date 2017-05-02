Ahsan chairs meeting to review progress of various projects

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Human Resource and Technology here to review the progress of projects relating to education, health and science technology sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Capital Administration and Development Divison Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Minister of State for Education Baligh ur Rehman and Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain.

Ahsan Iqbal informed the meting that a detailed report on measures taken by the present government in various sectors including education, health and science technology would be presented soon.

He said the universities should exhibit the completed projects of science and technology to motivate the youth of the country.