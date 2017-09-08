Ahsan asks protesters to respect red zone’s sanctity

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

Friday underlined the need for expressing solidarity with Rohingyan

Muslims in a peaceful manner.

Talking to PTV, he urged the protesters to remain peaceful and

respect sanctity of the Federal Capital’s red zone area during the

rallies to register their protest at the plight of Muslim brethren

in Burma.

The minister said any untoward incident during the protest

might damage Pakistan’s image at the international level.

Various organizations, political parties, students and members

of the civil society have announced to hold a demonstration in

Aabpara Chowk after Friday prayer to express their anger over

genocide of Rohingyan Muslims by extremist elements in Myanmar.

The capital administration has made special security

arrangements to avoid any utoward incident during the protest

demonstration.

Islamabad Police have also deployed around 7,500 personnel and

Islamabad Traffic Police issued an alternate route plan to

facilitate commuters of the twin cities during the protest.