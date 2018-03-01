Ahmed Baig leads at end of day one in Nick Faldo Series Golf in Vietnam

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Pakistan’s Ahmed Baig led the opening day play in the U21 age category by carding a score of gross 67, four under par in of the Nick Faldo Series Golf in Vietnam at Laguna Lang Co Golf course.

According to a message received from Asad I.A.Khan ,Vice President ,Pakistan Golf Federation

and Manager of the three members Pakistan boys and two members girl team is representing the country in the event.

At the end of the first round ,Ahmed Baig a nineteen year old young one ,trained and groomed at the Garrison Golf Club in Lahore showed his ability and mettle and stood out as an upcoming young one loaded with golfing ability and talent.

During the first round, he was at his playing best and succeeded in hitting the ball really well on all the par fours and par fives and his average distance was 300 yards plus. He may look lean and thin but the rhythm in his swing gave him the power to hit the ball accurately and with visible power.

His other challengers in this age category are Kevin Caesario (Indonesia) placed at a score of gross 69 and the one lying in third position is Hayato Yoshida(Japan) at a score of gross 70. Others in contention are Sukra Rai (Nepal) with a score of gross 72, Nathan Tan(Singapore) 74 and then there are Kuan Hsun (Chinese Taipei) and Jordan Garner(Australia) bracketed at a score of 75.

In the age category under 18 years, the top one after the first round is Hiroki Miya (New Zealand). He completed the first round with a dream like score of gross 64 and following him is Jairus Gaines

(USA) at a score of 70. The Pakistani lad competing in this age category is Saqib Tufail and he occupies the eighth position with a score of gross 78.

As for competitors in age category under 16 the best one of the first day was Joshua Hill (England). He carded a round of gross 67. The little one from Pakistan,Damil Ataullah managed a score of gross 80 and is placed 19th.Although he showed excellent hitting talent he was a little uncertain on the fast greens.Hopes are that he will improve his position over the remaining two rounds.

In the girls competition the Pakistani ,Aania Farooq is placed 10th and Hamna Amjad is placed in 17th position. Aania had a round of gross 82 and Humna’s score was 83.