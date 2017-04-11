Ahmad Rushdi’s death anniversary observed

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP): The 34th death anniversary of Pakistan’s first pop singer, Ahmad Rushdi, was observed here on Tuesday.

The deceased ruled Pakistan’s film music industry for decades. He started his singing journey from Radio Pakistan and joined the film industry in 1960. He vocalised song of film Mehtab “Gol Gappe Wala Aaya” in 1961, which proved to be a breakthrough for him.

He sang a large number of songs, picturised on different heroes. But most of his songs were picturised on Waheed Murad, suited to the personality of that hero very much.

His song picturised on Waheed Murad in film Arman “Aakle Na Jana” broke the records of popularity.

The great singer died 34 years ago on April 11. The Pakistan government gave him Sitara-e-Imtiaz award after his death.