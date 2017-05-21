Agri package helped sector to grow by 3.46% in FY 2016-17: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Sunday due to the relief package announced by the government, the agriculture sector had received a major boost and grew by 3.46% in FY 2016-17.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association that called

on the minister here, he said extensive consultations were being

undertaken with all the stakeholders as part of the budget preparations.

He urged the dairy sector to ensure that the quality of milk being

provided to the people of Pakistan was in accordance with international

and local health standards.

He urged the corporate firms in the dairy sector to ensure the well-being of dairy farmers, and to work together with them on measures to increase the yield of milk across the country.

The minister said milk was one of the 19 commodities, which would

be subsidized, as part of the Ramazan Relief Package 2017, to provide

relief to the general public during the upcoming holy month.

The delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association included representatives

of Nestle, Engro Foods, Shakarganj Mills, Fauji Foods, Packages Limited

and Everfresh Farms.

Earlier, the delegation presented budget-related proposals and tax-related matters on behalf of the dairy sector to the finance minister, which were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan, Finance Secretary, Secretary EAD, Chairman FBR and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and FBR also participated in the meeting.