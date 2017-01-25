Agreements signed to set up 1650 MW coal power plants

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The government Wednesday signed four
agreements to set up two coal based power plants of 1650 MW in Hub
and Thar under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
The agreements included two each for implementation and power
purchase.
The agreements were signed by representatives of China Power
Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC), HUBCO and Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) on behalf of their respective
organizations.
Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif and
Secretary Water and Power Mohammad Younas Dagha also witnessed the signing ceremony.
Under the agreements, 1320 MW coal fired power plant is being
set up in Hub, Balochistan with at estimated cost of over $ 2
billion while 330 MW will be established in Thar, Sindh at a cost of
$ 500 million.
The 1320 MW power project would be completed by August 2019
while 330 MW Thar project would start generation by December 2019.
Terming both the projects a major milestone, Khawaja Muhammad
Asif said construction work on 1320 MW power plant had already
started and both the projects would be completed in 2019.
He said the government was also fully implementing projects to
be completed after its tenure keeping in view the future
requirements of energy.
Asif said preference was being given to use local coal from
Thar for generating cheap electricity. These projects would open up
new chapter in the energy sector, he said adding that Thar would be
centre of energy for the country in future.
He said it would not only help save precious foreign exchange
but also generate electricity at affordable rates to the consumers.
The minister said that signing of the agreements were a great
achievement.
Responding to a question, the minister said 1320 MW power
project was based on super critical technology while 330 MW power
project was based on sub-critical technology.
Regarding Thar project, he said it was a pilot project and it
would attract huge investment in future.
To another question, the minister said equal attention was
also being given on up-gradation of transmission system. Work on up-
gradation of transmission lines was also being carried out
simultaneously, he added.
To a query, Asif said Nandipur power plant was supplying 430 MW
and furnace oil treatment plant (FOTP) had already been setup.
Gasification process of the plant has already been started and it
would be run on gas in May, he said.
He said payment had also been made to Sui Northern Gas Company
for laying pipeline to supply gas to the plant.
Regarding Bhasha and Mohmand dams, the minister said ground
breaking of both projects would be carried out this year. The
reservoirs would be constructed from our own resources, he added.
Agreements signed to set up 1650 MW coal power plants
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The government Wednesday signed four