Afghan President hails new U.S. ‘resolve’ to win the war

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 20 (APP): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has

welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed resolve to win the war against the Taliban and called his country “the front lines” in the global campaign against terrorism.

Ghani also made an appeal to Pakistan to engage in a “comprehensive

state to state dialogue of peace, security, and regional cooperation leading to prosperity,” he told UN General Assembly on Tuesday evening.

“There are over 20 international terrorist groups with an imposed

presence on Afghan soil. The future of Afghanistan matters because we are on the front lines of the global effort to eradicate the threat of terrorism,” President Ghani said.

“Though we may be on the front lines, the threat knows no boundaries.

For terrorist groups who are harboured in the region, an attack in Kabul and an attack in Brussels, Paris, Barcelona, London, or anywhere else are equal victories,” he said.

“President Trump’s new strategy includes the disruption and denial of

sanctuary to terrorists whose motives know no boundaries,” he said.

“We welcome this strategy, which has now set us on a pathway to certainty. The Afghan people have looked to the United States for this type of resolve for years,” Ghani said.

“The strategy consolidates all instruments of American power, conveying a message that the Taliban and their backers cannot win militarily. Only through political settlement can we achieve enduring peace,” he said.

Ghani called on the Taliban, Pakistan, and all other neighbours and parties to the conflict to join negotiations aimed at forging peace.

“The Afghan government has proven that we are committed to peace…as demonstrated by the peace agreement with Hezb-i Islami,” he said.

President Trump last month announced a new strategy that includes sending 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan, in addition to about 8,400 U.S. and 5,000 North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops there advising Afghan security forces.

“With President Trump’s recent announcement of his strategy to counter terrorism and bring stability to South Asia, Afghanistan’s enduring partnership with the U.S. has been renewed and re-directed,” Ghani said.

US Congress authorized the war in Afghanistan after the 2001 attacks.

Before becoming president, Trump denounced the war, calling it a “terrible mistake” and tweeting in 2013 that “we should leave Afghanistan immediately.”