Afghan national cycling team not taking part in race: PCF

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): Pakistan Cycling Federation Secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah said on Friday that Afghanistan National Cycling Team is not participating in the Lahore to Sahiwal cycle race as announced by an illegal faction of the cycling federation.

“It is mere propaganda as Afghan national cycling team is not visiting Pakistan nor taking part in any road race and we are the genuine body to invite any foreign team to visit Pakistan,” he told APP.

He said the PCF disowns the Lahore Sahiwal Cycle Race which aims at creating confusion and serving vested interests of therival faction.

The PCF official said that their body was duly recognised by the International Cycling Federation, Asian Cycling Body, Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Olympic Association and a group, led by Idris Haider Khawaja, time to time announces such bogus cycling events to disrupt the smooth functioning of the PCF.

“The announcement of any cycling event, without the approval of the PCF, is illegal and no affiliated unit of the PCF or any registered cyclist will feature in it,” he asserted.

“Idris Haider Khawaja being Executive committee member of Pakistan Olympic Association is violating the Lausanne agreement and the

IOC charter which do not permit any such illegal activities in any sport,” he said adding “He (Idris) is promoting a parallel cycling body in Pakistan and damaging Olympic movement in Pakistan.”

He said that cycling under the banner of PCF has made significant improvement in the country and at international level which is evident that Pakistan’s cyclists secured 24th ranking in Asia from 42 while Indian team are at number 22.

“The race announced by the rival faction will not serve any purpose as it is a part of struggle for self projection of the rival group,” said the PCF secretary.

“We are making resolute efforts for the development of the game by holding cycling events at all events across the country besides ensuring the participation of our national senior and junior teams in international events abroad and in the Asian cycling championship,” said Azhar adding “The Asian cycling body is satisfied the way efforts are being made to develop cycling at different levels, specially among women.”

He informed that the elections of the PCF were held in 2011 which

were duly endorsed by the international and Asian cycling bodies, PSB and POA and the elections announced by the rivals group on December 25 is going to be another negative effort to create confusion and to bring bad name for the country.