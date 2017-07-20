AFD to provide Euro 165mln for energy sector development

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan and French Agency for

Development (AFD) Thursday signed Euro 165 million soft loan

agreements to improve energy sector.

The agreements were signed by Secretary, Economic Affairs

Division (EAD), Shahid Mahmood, Ambassador of France, Martine

Dorance and Country Director French Agency for Development (AFD),

Jacky AMPROU.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed signing

of loan agreements which aim at financing energy sector projects

including Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Tranche-IV and

Mangla Power Plant Rehabilitation Project.

The main objective of the programme is to make energy sector

more affordable, reliable and sustainable, supporting the country’s

economic growth through expeditious implementation of the National

Power Policy, 2013.

Speaking on the occasion, the finance minister appreciated

AFD’s continued support and assistance for economic development of

Pakistan.

Martine said France and Pakistan enjoyed long history of cooperation

adding that relations of both the countries would further be promoted in different sectors.

She said her country was pleased to extend support to

Pakistan in different areas.