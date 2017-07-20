AFD to provide Euro 165mln for energy sector development

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Pakistan and French Agency for
Development (AFD) Thursday signed Euro 165 million soft loan
agreements to improve energy sector.
The agreements were signed by Secretary, Economic Affairs
Division (EAD), Shahid Mahmood, Ambassador of France, Martine
Dorance and Country Director French Agency for Development (AFD),
Jacky AMPROU.
Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar witnessed signing
of loan agreements which aim at financing energy sector projects
including Power Transmission Enhancement Investment Tranche-IV and
Mangla Power Plant Rehabilitation Project.
The main objective of the programme is to make energy sector
more affordable, reliable and sustainable, supporting the country’s
economic growth through expeditious implementation of the National
Power Policy, 2013.
Speaking on the occasion, the finance minister appreciated
AFD’s continued support and assistance for economic development of
Pakistan.
Martine said France and Pakistan enjoyed long history of cooperation
adding that relations of both the countries would further be promoted in different sectors.
She said her country was pleased to extend support to
Pakistan in different areas.
