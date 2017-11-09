Adhering to Iqbal’s philosophy can resolve country’s problems: Musaddiq Malik

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Musadik Malik on Thursday said Iqbal was a great philosopher and urged upon the students to follow in his footsteps and make Pakistan strong.

Addressing at the special Tabeer-e-Iqbal function at the City School Campus here at E-11, Musaddiq Malik said the challenges the country was facing today could only be addressed by strictly adhering to Iqbal’s philosophy.

Musaddiq Malik said celebrating the day with national fervor and traditional zeal meant to materialize Iqbal’s dream of a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

Principal Saira Waseem said today evey child in Pakistan was striving hard to follow in the footsteps of the great Thinker of Pakistan who envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

The young children of different classes from the Play Group to O-Levels presented skits, tableaus, poetry and re-enacted the historic Allahabad address of 1930.

The children through different events portrayed Iqbal’s philosophy of life and his contributions to create awareness among the Muslims of South Asia.