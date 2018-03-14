ADB to provide $ 140 mln for roads improvement project in KP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Economic Affairs Division and Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed Wednesday loan agreement for provision of US$ 140 million for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Improvement Project.

Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) intends to rehabilitate a part of its provincial highway network under this Project to improve the performance of its roads and achieve a higher service level in the province.

With the rehabilitation of these roads, the overall maintenance cost will reduce significantly. Due to the proposed interventions, these 214 Kms of roads will require only periodic maintenance after 5-6 years which will result in reducing maintenance burden on PKHA in the forthcoming years.

The rehabilitation of these roads, in accordance with the proposed program, will not only enhance their capacities but will also result in improved service delivery.

The loan agreement was signed by Additional Secretary (Incharge), Economic Affairs Division Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani, and Country Director, ADB, Xiaohong Yang.

The Project Agreement was signed by Secretary, Communication and Works Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Managing Director, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani, appreciated the ADB’s support for improving infrastructure and urban services in Pakistan.

He reiterated that the Government of Pakistan is committed to improve regional connectivity by improving physical infrastructure and economic activities.

The provincial roads of KP will complement towards enhanced economic mobility of China Pakistan Economic Corridor as well as Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor.