Acting US Ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): Acting US Ambassador, Jonathan Pratt

called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on

Wednesday and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The US Envoy apprised the Minister of US Embassy’s efforts for

enhancing trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Minister appreciated efforts and referring to recent visit

of US Congressmen said, exchange of high level visits was important

as these help the two sides understand each other’s perspective and

promote mutual understanding.

Ishaq Dar underscored Pakistan’s continued and concerted

efforts, aimed at economic development with due focus on forging

regional cooperation.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s resolve of having good

neighbourly relations and its all out support for peace in

region which, he said, was very important for development.

The Minister said Pakistan wished to strengthen a strong and

all round Pak-US partnership which was significant to address

issues confronting the region.

He also highlighted the economic turnaround that manifested in

enhanced investors interest and added that Pakistan would also

welcome increased investment by US companies.