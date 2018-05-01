Achievement of development goals can be fast tracked by empowering labourers: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said the labourers have a pivotal role in the development of a country and the achievement of the development goals can be fast-tracked by empowering them.

In a message on the International Labour Day issued here Tuesday, she said that the sacrifices of the labourers of Chicago has transformed into a global movement for their rights which was continuously moving forward.

The minister said that the manual and blue-collar workers all over the world including Pakistan deserved unqualified salute of the entire world community.

She said that the process of durable and sustained development could be ensured by taking care of the food and health facilities for the labourers as well as by imparting different skills to them.

She said that it was a day to reiterate the pledge for supporting the labourers in their endeavours for the protection of their rights, promoting their welfare and providing social security to them.

Marriyum said that the Almighty had spotlighted the exaltedness of the labourers by calling them his friends and ordered the Muslims to pay them their wages before drying up of their sweat. She said that the entire world acknowledged the key role of the workmen in the global development. The minister said that the present government was taking effective measures to improve the lot of the drudges and providing better avenues of employment to them, adding that concrete steps had been taken for carrying out reforms and enforcing discipline in the relevant departments of the government.

She said that the government was determined to continue working for the welfare and development of the labourers.

Marriyum observed that the development of the working class was instrumental to the development of the country and the society. She said that those nations who believed in the dignity of the labour invariably achieved greater heights.