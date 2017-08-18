Academicians urge for intellectual dialogue to promote peace

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Academicians and intellectuals while
addressing an Int’l conference held on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open
University (AIOU) called for intellectual dialogue among various
civilizations and linguistic groups to promote peace and harmony in
the society.
The event was aimed at promoting harmony and cohesion in the
society through language and literature and initiating a process of
a dialogue for this process.
The inaugural session was addressed by President AJK, Sardar
Masood Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and eminent
writer and poet Iftikar Arif.
The event, organized by the university was largely attended by
intellectuals and researchers from home and abroad.
The speakers deliberated upon the topic of `Translation-
intellectual dialogue and civilizations’, and called for translating
and understanding various languages to check conflicts, clash of
civilization and de-integration in the society.
Dr. Shahid Siddiqui told the audience that the University has
set up a Translation Department to interpret different languages of
national and international interest.
It has also focused on promoting research work on Pakistani
languages and providing academic support in addressing in various
socio-economic issues.
A brand-new journal on Pakistani languages will be published
by the end of this year. The University was holding series of events
to create awareness among the youth about the challenges and needs
of the contemporary era.
The President AJK who was the chief guest on the occasion
congratulated the Vice Chancellor for promoting the University as a
hub of literary, social and cultural activities, raising the issues
of national importance through research work.
Sardar Masood Khan who had been associated with AIOU as a
faculty member of the English Department at his early age noted the
University has developed itself as a most strong educational
institution, with a high academic ranking.
He spoke about the importance of the topic and underlined the
need of making grater efforts bringing various civilizations and
groups together to promote peace and love. Inter-faith harmony and
inter-cultural collaboration among various sects and linguistic
groups are the need of the hour, he added.
Intellectual dialogue, he said could be important source of
creating awareness among the people about the future challenges, he
added. About the importance of Urdu, he said it is a official
language of AJK, and it had been helpful in smooth working.
Sardar Masood Khan also spoke about the freedom struggle of
the Kashmiris and hoped India will understand the ground realities
and voice of the masses.
Iftikhar Arif in his key-note address called for promoting
indigenous languages for inter-cultural harmony. He also spoke about
concept of cultural diversity and its impact on the society.
The inaugural session was also addressed by Dean Social
Sciences Dr. Samina Awan, Chairman Department of Urdu DR. Abdul Aziz Sehr and Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar.
The participates were scheduled to hold nine working sessions
during the two-day conference, giving their input on various topics
related to language and literature.
