Academicians urge for intellectual dialogue to promote peace

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Academicians and intellectuals while

addressing an Int’l conference held on Friday at Allama Iqbal Open

University (AIOU) called for intellectual dialogue among various

civilizations and linguistic groups to promote peace and harmony in

the society.

The event was aimed at promoting harmony and cohesion in the

society through language and literature and initiating a process of

a dialogue for this process.

The inaugural session was addressed by President AJK, Sardar

Masood Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui and eminent

writer and poet Iftikar Arif.

The event, organized by the university was largely attended by

intellectuals and researchers from home and abroad.

The speakers deliberated upon the topic of `Translation-

intellectual dialogue and civilizations’, and called for translating

and understanding various languages to check conflicts, clash of

civilization and de-integration in the society.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui told the audience that the University has

set up a Translation Department to interpret different languages of

national and international interest.

It has also focused on promoting research work on Pakistani

languages and providing academic support in addressing in various

socio-economic issues.

A brand-new journal on Pakistani languages will be published

by the end of this year. The University was holding series of events

to create awareness among the youth about the challenges and needs

of the contemporary era.

The President AJK who was the chief guest on the occasion

congratulated the Vice Chancellor for promoting the University as a

hub of literary, social and cultural activities, raising the issues

of national importance through research work.

Sardar Masood Khan who had been associated with AIOU as a

faculty member of the English Department at his early age noted the

University has developed itself as a most strong educational

institution, with a high academic ranking.

He spoke about the importance of the topic and underlined the

need of making grater efforts bringing various civilizations and

groups together to promote peace and love. Inter-faith harmony and

inter-cultural collaboration among various sects and linguistic

groups are the need of the hour, he added.

Intellectual dialogue, he said could be important source of

creating awareness among the people about the future challenges, he

added. About the importance of Urdu, he said it is a official

language of AJK, and it had been helpful in smooth working.

Sardar Masood Khan also spoke about the freedom struggle of

the Kashmiris and hoped India will understand the ground realities

and voice of the masses.

Iftikhar Arif in his key-note address called for promoting

indigenous languages for inter-cultural harmony. He also spoke about

concept of cultural diversity and its impact on the society.

The inaugural session was also addressed by Dean Social

Sciences Dr. Samina Awan, Chairman Department of Urdu DR. Abdul Aziz Sehr and Dr. Zafar Hussain Zafar.

The participates were scheduled to hold nine working sessions

during the two-day conference, giving their input on various topics

related to language and literature.