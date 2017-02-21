Abid for curbing terrorists and their facilitators

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power, Ch Abid Shair Ali on Tuesday called upon all political parties to sit together and support security institutions,in order to completely eliminate the

terrorists and their facilitators.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said the terrorism was a preplanned conspiracy against the country.

He strongly condemned Charsadda attack and said terrorists were killing the women and children of the nation.

He urged all political parties to fully support Pakistan Army and other security forces in war against anti-state elements and terrorism.

“We will have to win the war against terrorism by adopting unity among the nation. We will fight till the elimination of last terrorist. we are standing by our security forces and army” he remarked.

He said that “we are standing by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and appreciate the sacrifices of security institutions and the people of Pakistan in war against terrorism”.