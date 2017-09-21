870 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project to be completed by Dec 2022: Senate tolds

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali on

Thursday informed the Senate that construction activities on 870 MW Suki Kinari

Hydropower Project has been start after achieving financial close on December 31, 2016

and it would be completed by December 2022.

Responding to various question during Question Hour, the minister said

the project was being implement under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

with an estimated cost of $ 1800 million.

He said a consortium of various companies was developing the project

located at River Kunhar (District Mansehra).

To various supplementary queries, the minister said around 21,000 MW was

generated in the current month and in next two months the generation would reach

25,000 MW.

He said power load-shedding duration has been reduced to one-two hours

and there would be no load-shedding after November-December in the country.

However, he said areas of more losses were facing more power outage.

The minister said there were some feeders where losses stood at over 90

percent. Issue of system constraint was also being addressed with more generation side

by side, he added.

To another question, Abid said no committee with the name of National

Energy Policy Committee was existed. However, the policy matters of the energy and its

various projects were being monitored by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CEE)

headed by the Prime Minister, he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Port and Shipping Chaudhary Jaffar Iqbal told

the House that 12 per cent physical work has been completed on Keyhal Khwar

Hydropower project so far and would be completed in August 2020.

He said the project was being developed in Kohistan District with an

estimated cost of Rs 3,140.320 million and upon completion would generate 128 MW

electricity.

To a supplementary question, the minister said 80 per cent work has also

been completed on Golan Gol hydropower project and would be completed by March

2018.