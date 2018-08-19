8 Sindh ministers take oath

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP):Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durani on Sunday administered oath to the newly appointed eight-member cabinet and two advisors in a simple ceremony here at the Governor House.

The ministers, who took oath, included Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Shahela Raza, Ismail Rahu, Hari Ram, Shabir Bijarani, Syed Sardar Shah and Mahboob Makhdoom. The advisors were Murtaza Wahab and Mohammad Bux Maher.

Soon after the oath taking ceremony, the chief minister and his cabinet members visited the Mazar-e-Quaid to lay a wreath and offered Fateha.