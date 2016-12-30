6th JCC on CPEC ends with satisfactory note

KARACHI, DEC 30 (APP): The 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation

Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) concluded in Beijing on Thursday ( December 29) with satisfactory note emphasizing to speed up projects initiated under CPEC.

With consensus from both sides, it was also agreed that the next

meeting of JCC will be held in Islamabad next year.

The meeting was co-chaired by Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for

Planning, Development and Reform (MPD &R) and Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China Wang Xiaotao, reports China Daily Friday.

Federal Minister for Railway Khwaja Saad Rafique, Chief Ministers,

Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Pervez Khattak, Balochistan Sardar Sanullah Zehri and Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Board of Investment Dr. Miftah Ismail, besides concerned Federal Secretaries and officials also participated in the JCC.

The meeting was held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. Both sides

underscored the significance of the CPEC for both countries to integrate with regional economics and become model for win-win cooperation.

The two sides reviewed the progress achieved after the 5th JCC meeting and discussed various issues concerned different projects under CPEC.

During the JCC, Pakistan and China discussed inter-alia; progress on

long-term plan for CPEC, energy cooperation, transport infrastructure, Gwadar and Industrial cooperation.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved on

projects relating to the energy cooperation and transport infrastructure while emphasizing on the need to speed up the work on projects concerning Gwadar and Industrial Cooperation.

They also discussed the way forward for the effective and timely

implantation of various projects under CPEC.

Following the conclusion of the JCC, the two sides signed minutes of the meetings of JCC and various working groups including Agreements and MoUs relating to transport infrastructure, Gwadar and transmission line.

It was decided that the next (7th) JCC will be held in Islamabad next

year, the dates for which will be decided by the two sides through mutual consultations.