56 Pakistani female athletes participating in Commonwealth Games 2018

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):As many as 56 Pakistani athletes are representing their homeland in the Commonwealth Games 2018, being held at Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4 to April 15.

The players will showcase their skills in different sports including hockey, swimming, table tennis, squash, weightlifting, shooting among others. The Pakistan squad is going up against more than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 Commonwealth nations and territories.

In a squad comprising mostly men, ten Pakistani women hope to make their mark in their respective categories.

A list of all the women athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games are Born in 1990, Najma Parveen hails from Faisalabad. She will represent her homeland in athletics and participate in women’s 200m and 400m hurdles and relays, Private news channel reported.

Bisma Khan Born in 2002, the teenager, who hails from Lahore, will participate in women’s 50m freestyle, women’s 100m freestyle and women’s 50m backstroke swimming competitions.

Palwasha Bashir Born on October 20, 1987, Palwasha Bashir hails from Karachi. The athlete will be representing the country in the sport of badminton. During the events being held from April 10 to April 15, she will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Mahnoor Shahzad the 21-year-old badminton player, who hails from Karachi, will participate in women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and mixed team event.

Minhal Sohail Born n 1995, Minhal will feature in the women’s 10m air rifle shooting competition at the commonwealth games.

Mehwish Farhan 31-year-old Karachiite will represent the country in women’s 10m air pistol shooting competition .

Faiza Zafar 22-year-old squash player will represent Pakistan in the categories of women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Madina Zafar Born in 1998, the teenage squash player hails from Gujranwala.

Fatima Khan Born in 2001, Fatima Khan hails from Lahore. The female table tennis player will be representing Pakistan in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories and Hareem Anwar Ali 18-year-old table tennis player will represent Pakistan in women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories.