Submit concrete proposals for resolving POC issue, Nisar directs NADRA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday directed National
Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to submit concrete proposals
within twenty-four hours for resolving issue of Pakistan Origin Card
(POC).
Taking notice of exaggerated reports about NADRA service
charges from overseas Pakistanis, the Minister directed Chairman
NADRA to clarify its position on all forums, especially in suo moto
case pending before Supreme Court.
He was chairing a high level meeting here which was attended
among others by Secretary Interior, Advocate General, Chairman
NADRA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and
senior officers of Interior Ministry and Federal Investigation
Agency (FIA).
The Minister also directed Secretary Interior to prepare
a comprehensive strategy paper within a week time for separation
of Immigration Department from FIA.
He said Immigration & Border Management all over the world
were independent and specialized subjects that needed to be
separated from FIA which was primarily tasked with investigation
of white-collar crimes.
The Minister said modernized Immigration & Border Management
departments would streamline process of effective monitoring of
Pakistan’s entry and exit points through air, sea and land routes.
In a briefing, Chairman NADRA said there had been no
increase in NADRA service charges since 2012.
He said that the validity period of each card was significantly enhanced
and total cost of the card has in fact reduced.
Over issue of land acquisition case in Tama Morian for a
private housing society, the ICT Administration informed the Minister
that under the law it could not acquire land for purpose of private housing
society.
The Minister while directing Secretary Interior and Chief
Commissioner to submit legal position before the Court.