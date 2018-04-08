500,000 housing units to be constructed for low income families

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Ministry of Housing and Works will construct around 500, 000 housing units for the low income families throughout the country under Apna Ghar Scheme.

“Presently, there is a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million houses in the country and the present government is making concerted efforts to bridge the gap,” an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

Under the scheme, he said, the government would provide houses to homeless and shelterless families by constructing low-cost units on state land in different localities.

“To ensure cost effective access to credit for housing, the government will pick up a portion of the financing cost as subsidy,” the official added.

He said in order to commence execution work for launching the housing project, Apna Ghar limited company has been registered with Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

“All the initial work of the project has been completed and sufficient chunks of state land have been identified for the launching of the project,” he said.

However, the official said that due to non availability of funds and non-appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary, the project has not yet been initiated.

To a question, he said that there is no specific provision in Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 for allotment of Government Accommodation to deputationists coming from banks to the federal government offices.

He said that as per available record, no government accommodation has been allotted to the employees of banks who are working on deputation basis in federal government offices during the tenure of present government.