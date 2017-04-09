5 terrorists killed, security personnel martyred in IBO near DG Khan

RAWALPINDI, April 9 (APP): Following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the remote part of Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday, five terrorists, including two high valued ones, were killed while a security personnel embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here, in sequel to the operation Radd ul Fasaad (RUF), Pakistan Rangers conducted the special IBO in the area of Chhera Thal, a tri-border of area Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, 40 km South West of Fort Manro, in the early hours of the day.

During trade of fire, five terrorists, including two high valued ones namely Zulfiqar alias Zulfi, wanted in seven cases, having close links with Baloch Liberation Army Harybiyar Muri group, and Peer Baksh alias Peera having Rs 2 million head money and wanted in 15 criminal cases, were killed.

During the operation, Seapoy Kamran embraced martyrdom while Deputy Suprintendant Rangers Haroon got injured, who was evacuated to Combined Military Hospital Multan.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Shaheed Sepoy Kamran was offered at Multan Garrison. Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Corps Commander Multan, DG Rangers Punjab Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat, serving and retired military officials attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

The dead body Sepoy kamran will be taken to his home town Juranawala where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.