40,000 street lights installed in capital: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Friday told the Upper House that there are almost 40,000 street lights installed in lslamabad to facilitate general public of Capital.

Replying to question in the Senate he said that approximately

50 percent of the street lights have been switched off on alternate

basis as per government Energy Conservation Policy.

However, the minister said, 5 to 10 percent of the remaining

street lights are off due to various reasons including defect in

cable network and transformers and shortage of store material.

The plan was also underway to convert electric street lights

on solar power. he added.

Tender for supply of store materials have been opened and

store materials will be shortly purchased, he said. Work plan for Rehabilitation of Street lights in various sector was under process for tendering, he informed.

As soon as store materials is received and codal formalities

of work plan be completed, the out of order street lights

will be made functional and situation shall be improved

considerably, he said.

Dr. Tariq replying another question said that equipment

worth Rs. 1767.139 million have been procured and installed in

various components of PIMS during 2004-16.

He further told the house that equipment has been purchased

and installed through various projects during last 12 years for PIMS

hospital.

Likewise, Tariq said, most of the equipments were installed

about 10 to 15 years ago in FGPC and a proposal for upgrading

machinery equipment at NIRM has been sent to CADD.

The Federal General Hospital is a secondary care hospital and

has recently purchased equipment for improving its services, he

added.