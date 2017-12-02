400 firms to attend expo at Wuzhen Summit

BEIJING, Dec 2 (APP):More than 400 companies from 13 countries and regions -100 more than last year – will attend the Light of Internet

Expo at the 4th World Internet Conference from Dec 3 to 5 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province.

The companies include industry giants such as BMW, Kaspersky, Alibaba, Tencent and others, Yuan

Jiajun, the governor of Zhejiang province, told reporters at the opening ceremony of the expo on

Saturday.

The four-day expo will also witness launch of 118 new products, host 113 project signing ceremonies and

match more than 1,200 projects with potential investors — double the number than last year, Yuan said.

The expo features the most innovative and cutting-edge products and fields in information technology,

including cloud calculation, big data, quantum communication, artificial intelligence, and shared economy,

he said.

“The expo has become an important platform to showcase some of the world’s latest tech products and

business models,” Yuan said. “It has become a trendsetter for Internet development.”