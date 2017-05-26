300 percent increase for BISP proposed in budget

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): An increase of 300 percent has been proposed in budgetary allocation for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with an amount of Rs 121 billion as compared to Rs 40 billion of 2013.

The programme will benefit 5.5 million households as compared to the 3.7 million in 2013.

The programmes will provide Rs 19,338 per household annually, besides financial assistance to 1.3 million children of primary schools.