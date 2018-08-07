3 individuals awarded Commendation for promotion of friendship between Japan, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has awarded the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Commendations to two Pakistani individuals and a Japanese in recognition of their significant contribution to the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan in their respective fields.

The FM Commendations 2018 recipients are: Zafar Mahmood, Visiting Professor, Japanese Language Department, National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad, Toshiko Orita, Vice President, Pakistan Japan Cultural Association, Islamabad and Mahmood A Jilani, ex Deputy Resident Representative, JICA Pakistan Office, a press release of Japanese embassy issued here Tuesday said.

The commendations conferment ceremony was held at the official residence of Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, which was attended by the friends, former colleagues and family members of the commendations recipients.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Kurai presented the commendation certificates to the three individuals on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Ambassador Kurai, while congratulating the commendation recipients, said they made invaluable contribution to raising the level of exchanges of culture or business between our two countries.

He said the friendship between Japan and Pakistan was based on mutual trust, cooperation and understanding but it was not possible without the untiring efforts made by those including the three recipients who work so hard for it.