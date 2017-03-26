24-hour ultrosound service at every BHU in Punjab: CM

LAHORE, March 26 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif presiding over a meeting here Sunday said the government
was investing billions of rupees to improve health care and acting on
a plan to provide 24-hour service of ultrasound at every Basic Health
Unit in Punjab.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said it was the
right of common man to have quality medical facilities at hospitals
and that was why the Punjab government was investing billions of
rupees to improve the health care system of the province so that
quality medical facilities must be given to the common people which
were usually given to the elite class people.
The Chief Minister said Pakistan’s first Hepatitis Filter
Clinic had started providing medical facilities to the patients and
in the similar manner Hepatitis Filter Clinics would also be set up
in other cities of the province where in addition to hepatitis
diagnosis and medical facilities, vaccination facility would also be provided.
Shehbaz Sharif directed to give final shape to the plan for
setting up of Hepatitis Filter Clinics in other cities so that this important programme might be initiated as soon as possible.
During the meeting, approval has also been given for purchase
of ultrasound machines for basic health centers of the province.
The Chief Minister said ultrasound machines would be
provided to basic health centers of the province and lady health
visitors would be given training for operating these ultrasound
machines.
He said with the provision of ultrasound machines, medical facilities
would be improved at the basic health centers.
He said 24 hour ultrasound facility must be provided at
the basic health centers and for this he would also look into the appointment of new lady health visitors.
The Chief Minister also directed to prepare framework for
increase in grants-in-aid for private hospitals and to establish
a committee in this regard which might prepare and present final recommendations for provision of grants-in-aid to private hospitals
and quality medical services to the patients.
He said for the provision of quality medical facilities to
common man, private hospitals had to play their part and collaborate
with government. “For serving the dismal humanity, we have to quit
the traditional outdated system,” he added.
Shehbaz Sharif said he would take every necessary step for improving the health care system of the province which consequently would benefit the dismal humanity.
The Chief Minister said under the Prime Minister’s Health
Insurance Programme, quality medical facilities were being provided to underprivileged people and the Punjab government had decided to
extend the scope of Health Insurance Program to the whole province.
He said billion of rupees would be spent on extending the
scope of Health Insurance Programme but that were not expenditures
and in fact investment for the provision of modern medical facilities
to the common man.
He directed to further extend TB Prevention & Control Program
and take all necessary steps for prevention of TB.
Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Adviser Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of the concerning departments, medical experts and other high officials were
also present on the occasion whereas Secretary Specialized Healthcare
& Medical Education also took part in the meeting via video link from Karachi.