180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan
Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW)
power generation project was approved under China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) exclusively for Gilgit Baltistan (GB).
Talking to PTV, he said that Diamir Basha Dam was included
in CPEC which is one of the biggest project of 4500 MW, adding
this project was not only imperative for GB but also for the whole
country.
He said that Diamer Basha project would also connect Gilgit
Baltistan with National Grid and would help to meet the energy
growing demands of the country.
He said that Gilgit Baltistan had great potential for power
generation through hydel resources up to 60,000 MW.
He said that federal government has provided Rs.45 billion
under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for construction of
Express Way to construct link road between Gilgit and Baltistan
Region. The work has already started on the project and will be
completed within three years.
Hafeez ur Rehman said that another road of 400 kilometer
will be constructed from Gilgit to Ghizer, Shandoor, Chitral, Dir
and Peshawar.
