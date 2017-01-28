180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan

Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW)

power generation project was approved under China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) exclusively for Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Talking to PTV, he said that Diamir Basha Dam was included

in CPEC which is one of the biggest project of 4500 MW, adding

this project was not only imperative for GB but also for the whole

country.

He said that Diamer Basha project would also connect Gilgit

Baltistan with National Grid and would help to meet the energy

growing demands of the country.

He said that Gilgit Baltistan had great potential for power

generation through hydel resources up to 60,000 MW.

He said that federal government has provided Rs.45 billion

under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for construction of

Express Way to construct link road between Gilgit and Baltistan

Region. The work has already started on the project and will be

completed within three years.

Hafeez ur Rehman said that another road of 400 kilometer

will be constructed from Gilgit to Ghizer, Shandoor, Chitral, Dir

and Peshawar.

