16 Chinese, Pakistani artists to travel in Cultural Caravan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): A group of 16 Chinese and Pakistani

artists selected for their outstanding talent will travel in a

Cultural Caravan in three segments of the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC), each segment spanning a maximum of ten days’

duration.

An official of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

said that the first segment will undertake the Western Passage

covering route from Peshawar to Gwadar.

The second segment will take the Eastern Passage from Karachi

to Islamabad while also taking detour between Eastern Western and

Central Passages.

The third segment will cover Northern Passage starting from

Kashgar and culminating at Islamabad. Timings of the three segments

of the caravan will be decided keeping climatic and other factors in

mind.

The film makers will have all their equipment including

editing systems with them so they can continue editing their films

and also engage local talent in the process of filming and editing.

The painters and photographers will be encouraged to engage

with local enthusiasts in creative processes by sharing their

knowledge and skills with them and also letting them to take

pictures and paint images.

The musicians will not only document local folk music but also

perform at different places and interact with local musicians.

An Anthropologist will accompany the caravan as guide for the

participant on culture and society on the route

All equipment/material will be provided by PNCA except Camera

for the photographers.