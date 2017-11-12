15th biennial Dubai Air Show begins

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):The 15th edition of the biennial Dubai Air show featuring over 1,200 exhibitors and 160 aircrafts on the display has started on Sunday. The air show, which will continue from November 12 to 15 2017 is expected to attract 72,500 visitors this year as compared to 66,346 in the 2015 edition which witnessed $37.2 billion worth of orders. This is the fourth highest since records began. About 1,103 exhibitors from 61 countries attended the 2015 air show, said a press release.

The five-day event, which is open for trade visitors only, will be the biggest in terms of the number of exhibitors, visitors and aircraft displays. Minister also visited Pakistan pavilion.

Several aircrafts will take to the skies to mesmerize the audience with their aerobatic skills and formation flying techniques. Pakistan JF-17 thunder will also show skills of flying at occasion.

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain is also on 04 day visit to Dubai to attend the air show. As many as 100 aircrafts are taking part for the first time in the air show. Chairman PAC Kamra briefed the Minister about activities of Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in the air show. Sardar Mehtab Abbasi Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation was also there during the visit of PAC pavilion.