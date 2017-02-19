15 injure in a cracker blast

HYDERABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Fifteen persons, including a child, were

injured in a cracker explosion carried out near Abdul Wahab Shah Jeelani flyover on Sunday.

Talking to media on the site of the blast, SSP Irfan Baloch informed

that unknown attackers hurled the explosive from the flyover on to the shops selling used shoes and escaped.

The SSP linked the attack to Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, a banned

outfit, telling that the group had called a strike for Monday.

The sources of Civil Hospital, meanwhile, confirmed that 15 injured

persons had been received.

In charge Bomb Disposal Squad Ramzan Panhwar informed that the

explosive weighed around 10 grams. He added that pellets which look like ball bearings were used in the explosive.