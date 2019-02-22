12th 5-years plan envisages 5.4% growth with outlay of Rs 11.75 trillion: Khsuro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for Planning Development, and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that the 12th Five Year Plan envisaged an average growth of GDP at 5.4 percent and the expected outlay of the Plan would be Rs 11.750 trillion including Rs 1 trillion involving innovative financing through public-private partnership.

He said the plan extensively covered growth, macro stability, expand agriculture production, galvanize agro-business potential, industry and export competitiveness, human resource development, integrated energy planning, infrastructure development, social safety nets, poverty reduction, achieving SDGs and administrative reforms along-with focus on less developed areas, climate change and environment.

The Minister was chairing a briefing to Economic Advisory Council on draft 12th Five Year Plan here on Friday.