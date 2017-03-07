12 private member bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): As many as 12 private member bills including the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2017 were introduced in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq referred all the bills to the concerned standing committees for further deliberation after the bills were not opposed by the government.

Sajida Begum introduced a bill further to amend the Microfinance Institutions Ordinance, 2001 [The Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2017] while

Zahra Wadood Fatemi introduced a bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Shahida Rehmani introduced the bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Asiya Naz Tonali introduced a bill further to amend the Civil Servants Act, 1973 [The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan introduced the bill further to amend the Children (Pledging of Labour) Act, 1933 [The Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Dr Nikhat and others introduced a Bill further to amend the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non Smokers Health Ordinance, 2002 [The Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Dr Fouzia Hameed introduced a bill further to amend the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 [The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Babar Nawaz Khan introduced the bill further to amend the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010 [The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Shazia Marri introduced a bill to prohibit the employment of children and to regulate employment of adolescents in certain occupations and work [The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2017].

Sajid Nawaz introduced the bill to prohibit the business and practices of interest based private money lending [The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Private Money Lending Bill, 2017].

Dr Shazia Sobia also introduced a bill further to amend the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 [The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Giving statement of objects and reason of the bill, Zahra Wadood said children are future of the country and the government should impose strict punishments and fine which force the children for begging.

Dr Nikhat Shakeel on her bill regarding the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-Smokers Health (Amendment) Bill, 2017 said that around 177 million cigarette were use in Pakistan on daily basis.

In her bill, she urged the government to ban sale of single cigarette so the children could be discouraged to purchase cigarettes.

She said that the government was generating Rs 75 billion from the Tobacco industry but on the other hand Rs 100 billion are spent on treatment of smoking related diseases.