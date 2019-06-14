PESHAWAR, Jun 14 (APP):The 11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festival will be commencing from June 20, 2019 under the aegis of District Administration and District Sports and Youth Officer Dir Upper at Dir Upper Sports Complex.

This was stated by District Sports and Youth Officer Mukhtiar Hussain while talking to APP here on Friday. Her said arrangements in this connection have already been finalized to hold Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royals Shakir Sports Festival in befitting manners.

He said the Festival, which is an annual feature of the Dir Upper, is carrying Twenty20 Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Athletic, Tug of War, Martial Arts including Taekwondo, Judo, Karate, Wushu, Snooker and Hockey.