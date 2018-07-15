104 PSs declared highly sensitive, 91 sensitive in Rwp District

RAWALPINDI, July 15 (APP):As many as 104 male, female and combined Polling Stations (PSs) including 24 in

NA-57, Rawalpindi-I, 15 in NA-58, Rawalpindi-II, 31 in NA-59, Rwp-III, 20 in

NA-62, Rwp-VI and 13 in NA-63, Rwp-VII, set up for general elections 2018 have

been declared highly sensitive while 91 sensitive in Rawalpindi district.

According to ECP officials, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had finalized Polling

Schemes for seven National Assembly and 15 Provincial Assembly constituencies

of Rawalpindi district while 6200 polling booths including 3200 for male and

3000 for female voters will be set up for General Elections-2018.

Total 2576 Polling Stations will be set up in the district where 31,25,669 voters

including 16,47,507 male and 14,78,162 female will cast their ballots to elect

their representatives.

Strict security arrangements will be made for highly sensitive polling stations of the district.

To a question, they informed that action in accordance with the law is being taken

against the violators of code of conduct without any discrimination.

The district authorities concerned are taking action on the violations and illegal

election publicity material including unapproved size banners and posters

displayed by political parties and election candidates, is being removed, they

added.

Election Commission of Pakistan is running a voters awareness program to enhance voters

turn out in the general election 2018.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police have finalized election security plan.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas, the police are taking all possible

measures to maintain law and order during the election campaign and on July 25,

the polling day.

The CPO informed that the ban on display of weapons will be implemented in letter

and spirit and no one would be allowed to violate the ban.

He said that the polling stations in Rawalpindi were categorised as A, B and C for

security purposes. As part of security arrangements, the CPO said that the

district had been divided into sectors and sub-sectors.

Each police station in the district constitutes one sector and a police reserve will

be at the disposal of the sector police station during polls.

Meanwhile, polling stations have been divided into sub-sectors of 20 stations, with each

sub-sector assigned two police personnel on a motorbike and a patrol van with

six police personnel.

He said the authorities concerned have been requested for 1200 extra police personnel

to assist local police.

Total 75 National Assembly (NA) and 166 Provincial Assembly (PA) candidates are

contesting general election 2018 in the district including seven heavyweight

candidates, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Raja Qamar ul Islam and Hanif

Abbasi.