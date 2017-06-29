10 killed, 2 injured in lift collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): At least 10 persons were killed and

two others sustained severe injuries when a manual lift, installed by

locals, collapsed near Panwari village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

adjacent to the Murree locality on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the victims included eight men,

one child and a female, while two persons who got serious injuries

were shifted to the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi for treatment

by Rescue-1122.

The lift was installed by locals without approval from the

concerned departments. It was being used to travel from Tret to

Dannah village.