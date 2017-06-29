ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): At least 10 persons were killed and
two others sustained severe injuries when a manual lift, installed by
locals, collapsed near Panwari village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
adjacent to the Murree locality on Thursday.
According to initial reports, the victims included eight men,
one child and a female, while two persons who got serious injuries
were shifted to the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi for treatment
by Rescue-1122.
The lift was installed by locals without approval from the
concerned departments. It was being used to travel from Tret to
Dannah village.
10 killed, 2 injured in lift collapse incident
ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): At least 10 persons were killed and