SIALKOT, May 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said
the government was making all out efforts to curb negative practices of middlemen as well as dealers by undertaking direct purchase of wheat from the growers.
He stated this while talking to wheat growers, farmers and the media
persons during his visit to official wheat procurement centre in Pasrur here
Friday.
The CM directed concerned officials to ensure the purchase
of all the wheat produce directly from growers and farmers for halting the atrocities of middlemen.
He said that no one would be allowed to exploit the rights of
wheat growers and farmers.He pledged to remove the hurdles in provision of facilities to the farmers.
Shehbaz later went to the residence of Daska based
MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikhar-ul-Hassan Shah in village Aallo Mahaar Sharif-Daska.He greeted the MNA on his son’s wedding.
Zero tolerance for exploitation of farmers: CM
