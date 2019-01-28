Yousafzai, Abrarul Haq present cheques to PM for dams fund

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General and Bar Council Chairman Abdul Latif Yousafzai and Sahara Trust Chairman Abrarul Haq Monday separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On behalf of lawyers’ community, Yousafzai presented a cheque worth Rs2.15 million to the prime minister for the dams funds, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.